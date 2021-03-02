Flamingo Hits Market Capitalization of $53.70 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Flamingo has a total market cap of $53.70 million and $20.31 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00497465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.13 or 0.00503061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars.

