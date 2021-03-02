Flex LNG (FLNG) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Flex LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s rivals have a beta of 0.14, indicating that their average stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million $16.97 million 5.30 Flex LNG Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 52.09

Flex LNG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Flex LNG Competitors -16.72% 2.33% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flex LNG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex LNG Competitors 386 1272 1707 31 2.41

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 9.77%. Given Flex LNG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Flex LNG beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

