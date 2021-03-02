Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.70

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

