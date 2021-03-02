FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0583 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $95,471.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

