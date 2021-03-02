Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 1,725,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,768,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $523.66 million, a PE ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fluent by 65.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

