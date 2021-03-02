Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £157 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £157 ($205.12) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £147.90 ($193.23) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £126.63 ($165.44).

FLTR stock traded down GBX 245 ($3.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting £141.10 ($184.35). The company had a trading volume of 698,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The company has a market cap of £24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.56. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a fifty-two week high of £162.90 ($212.83).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

