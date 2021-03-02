FlypMe (FYP) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $531,094.90 and $4,171.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

