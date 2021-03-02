FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0035 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $8.44 million and $238,800.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

