Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 195.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

