FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Down 6.4%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares were down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.28. Approximately 1,133,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 467,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get FormFactor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.