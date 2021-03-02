Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONK. Barclays began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FWONK stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

