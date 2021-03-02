Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortinet by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.89. 5,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,648. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

