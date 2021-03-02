Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,543 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Fortinet worth $67,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

