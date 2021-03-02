Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Fortis reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortis will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortis.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fortis by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 25.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 492,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

