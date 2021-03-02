Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 1369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.