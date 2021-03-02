Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 3,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

