Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.70

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $88.46, with a volume of 446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 83.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.