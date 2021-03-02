Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.11. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 39,268 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

