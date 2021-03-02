Frax (FRAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.37 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $84.05 million and $5.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00512914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00074156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.62 or 0.00472568 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 83,927,811 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

