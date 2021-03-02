Frax Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $83.48 million and $4.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00492463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00501890 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 83,936,149 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

