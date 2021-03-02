Freed Investment Group Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Freed Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 5,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 217,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 236,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 274,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,072.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,952.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,719.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

