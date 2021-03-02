Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
NYSE:FMS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 5,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
