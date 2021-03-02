Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 5,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

