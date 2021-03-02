Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Freshpet stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,441.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

