Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $725,636.62 and $99,306.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

