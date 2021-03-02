Frontier 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.72 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Frontier has a market capitalization of $81.57 million and approximately $37.72 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frontier has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00512246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00473970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.