Frontier Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.79 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $78.40 million and $32.79 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

