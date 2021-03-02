FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FS Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FS Development stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. FS Development has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

