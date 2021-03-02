FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.30

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.30 and traded as high as $58.11. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 13,446 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUJIY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.