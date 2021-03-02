Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 7%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 118,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 163,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $457.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

