Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.22 and last traded at $103.74. 1,133,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,175,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,611 shares of company stock worth $1,991,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.