FunFair Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $196.13 million and $5.12 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.00808783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

