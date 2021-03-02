Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY remained flat at $$13.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Automotive Products & Materials, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

