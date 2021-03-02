Fusion (FSN) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001570 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $36.83 million and $9.34 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,902,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,332,947 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

