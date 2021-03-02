Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Up 244.1% in February

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, an increase of 244.1% from the January 28th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFRMF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

