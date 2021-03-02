Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 67.0% in February

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 4,414,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,829,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

