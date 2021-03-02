FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0034

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1,412.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 553,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 527,792,356 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars.

