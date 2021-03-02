Galapagos’ (GLPG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. 3,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

