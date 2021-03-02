GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 884,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,202. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

