GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 884,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,202. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.