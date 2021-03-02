GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 884,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,202. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

