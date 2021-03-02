GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 884,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,202. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.03.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
