GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.06

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $19.75. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 4,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $537.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,800 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $88,102.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 19,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $298,697.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $134,901.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,530 shares of company stock worth $2,005,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

