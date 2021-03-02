GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 45,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.62.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
