Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

