Gas (GAS) Price Tops $11.54 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $11.54 or 0.00023707 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $116.90 million and $72.67 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00494468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00076297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.