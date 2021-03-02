GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Cap of $105.33 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002785 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $105.33 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.99 or 0.00810232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,175,869 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

