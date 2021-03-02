Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 6.5%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $13.83. 753,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 831,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $3,353,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

