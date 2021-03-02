GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Up 11,600.0% in February

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 11,600.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,053,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GBLX opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About GB Sciences
