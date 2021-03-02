GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GEAGY remained flat at $$35.35 during trading on Tuesday. 36,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

