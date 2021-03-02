Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.40. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 482,659 shares.

GXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price objective (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

