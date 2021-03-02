Geeq Price Reaches $0.89 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Geeq token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $408,665.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00492342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00479750 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

