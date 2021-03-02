Genaro Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Genaro Network has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00806922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.